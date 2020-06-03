(The Center Square) – Who should be trusted to make policy decisions during a pandemic?
That is one question of many the Institute of Government and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois wants to answer through a survey of experts in the fields of medicine, economics and social work.
The Pandemic Stress Indicators grew out of work from the institute's task force focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first stress indicator was a weekly poll of three sets of experts about policies, starting with how and when to reopen the state’s economy.
Experts in economics, public health, and vulnerable populations from across Illinois took part in the survey on pandemic policies. In the inaugural survey conducted from May 20-23, there were 27 responses with 11 experts in economics, and 8 each in public health and vulnerable populations.
Author Brian Gaines, professor of political science at the U of I, said the survey included responses from a wide range of experts.
“Taking the temperature of experts throughout Illinois from these three groups ensures that we are considering input from individuals who view the world through different lenses and who are members of a variety of communities throughout our state,” Gaines said.
Gaines said it was no surprise that medical experts and economists differed regarding when and how to reopen Illinois, with the medical field wanting to keep restrictions in place and the economists preferring to loosen restrictions. He said that economists were thinking about more than the bottom line.
“Economists are not just thinking about unemployment and disposable income, they are also thinking about health and medical consequences of a long-term stagnation,” Gaines said.
Respondents were also invited to rank five possible sources of advice for the governor as he makes decisions on adjusting the state's emergency orders. Medical and health experts topped the list, followed by economists, other governors, legislators and pubic opinion.
Gaines said it is not surprising that experts differ about some issues because there are many ways to conceive of the primary evidence.