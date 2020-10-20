(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announced additional restrictions for two more Illinois regions because of rising COVID-19 positivity rates, but the governor said he was not considering another statewide lockdown.
Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 8, which includes Kane and DuPage counties, will be placed under stricter mitigation standards beginning Oct. 23.
Bars and restaurants in the restricted regions are not allowed to offer indoor service. Bars and restaurants can continue outdoor service, but that option could be limited as the weather turns colder. Gatherings of more than 25 people are also prohibited.
“All the studies that have been done about bars and restaurants show that these are significant spreading locations, and we want to stop the spread and slow the spread as best as we can,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker said he was not considering another statewide lockdown.
In an update last month, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 9 percent of outbreaks were attributed to bars and restaurants.
Region 1, the northwest part of the state, is currently under added restrictions. Region 5, the southern part of Illinois, will get the same added restrictions on Thursday.
“The actions we take today to slow the spread of this virus will define what happens in the coming days, weeks and months,” said Dr. Justin Macariola-Coad, interim chief medical officer at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.
State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, said the governor needs to call lawmakers back to Springfield to vote on issues such as additional restrictions.
"This new wave of infections was predicted, and now we must regroup and determine our best path forward. I am renewing my call for the Governor to reconvene the legislature so we can work together on an updated response," he said in a statement. "Going forward, we need to base decisions on a full set of facts, and not just a few data points. We need a full understanding of exactly where these outbreaks are occurring. I fear restaurants and bars will not survive with cold weather upon us and no ability to seat guests inside. When we gain a full understanding of where this virus is spreading and why, then we can optimize our response to provide appropriate health protections, while also acknowledging the fragility of the current economy. We have to find the balance between protecting Illinoisans and protecting our state’s economy."
State Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, echoed Batinick's call for a return to Springfield.
“It’s clear that Illinois’ COVID numbers are headed in the wrong direction, and it’s only a matter of time before the entire state is moved back to strict mitigations,” Reick said. “We’re clearly in the midst of the virus’ second wave, and this is the optimal time for the Governor to work with the Legislature on a new response to the virus.”