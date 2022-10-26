(The Center Square) – A real Top Gun pilot who assisted Hollywood on the most recent blockbuster film visited Illinois school kids to inspire them to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.
Capt. Kevin McLaughlin goes by the call sign Proton because he once worked on a nuclear submarine before flying jets.
Now working with Boeing, he once flew jets for the Navy and served as a Top Gun instructor. At a Springfield movie theater Tuesday, he talked to high school students about STEM careers just before a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick,” a film he started assisting with a decade ago. He remembers when the first film came out.
“1986, a senior in high school is when the movie ‘Top Gun’ came out so there’s some symmetry here,” McLaughlin said. “It certainly inspired me and inspired men and women in my generation who were interested in flying.”
Springfield high school senior Passion Hood said the 2018 death of her mother inspired her to get passionate about her education.
“Found interest in aerospace engineering and then it was chemical engineering and then it was computer science, so we’re applying for colleges right now,” Hood said.
McLaughlin’s advice for Hood and others who may not know exactly what they want to do is to be persistent.
“The key is you continue to stay engaged and go after the things that you want and make them materialize,” Proton said. “Manifest your destiny.”
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Mark Denzler said having someone like Proton to inspire kids to STEM education is important.
“They’re in the next generation,” Denzler said. “They're gonna fight the next disease. They’re going to build the next spacecraft. They’re going to build the next generation fighter.”
About 150 high school students took part in the event.
###