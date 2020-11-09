(The Center Square) – Three more regions in Illinois are facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions starting Wednesday.
"The virus is winning the war right now," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday during a daily news briefing on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.
Pritzker announced Region 7, which is Will and Kankakee counties, Region 8, which is McHenry and DuPage counties, and Region 5, which is southern Illinois, would be elevated to Tier Two mitigations. Region 1 in northwest Illinois has been under Tier 2 mitigations since late last month.
Outdoor dining will be limited to six people per table instead of 10, and maximum gatherings will be limited to 10 people instead of 25 in those areas.
Pritzker said things have taken a turn for the worse in Kankakee, Will, McHenry and DuPage counties.
“Those two regions now have a positivity rate above 13%, meaning just about one in every seven tests in these areas is coming back positive,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker said new daily cases in Illinois are up 380% since Oct. 1, and deaths and hospitalizations have increased 150%. Pritzker took a jab at local officials who don't enforce his orders.
“Some elected leaders are allowing this continued rise in positivity to balloon out of control while taking no action,” said Pritzker. “These mayors and city councils and county boards and state’s attorneys need to take some responsibility.”
Statewide, numbers released Monday show that 10,573 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past day, and 14 additional people died from COVID-19-related illnesses. The state’s 7-day case positivity rate stood at 11.4% on Monday.