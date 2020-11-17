(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the state will enter a new phase of restrictions that will limit capacity at public places because of increased COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations.
There are also recommendations for people to not attend dinners, events, meetings, and other gatherings.
“We must once again work together on a statewide basis to bend the curve,” Pritzker said as he announced the state will enter Tier 3 mitigation.
“This is not a stay at home order, but the best way for us to avoid a stay at home order is to stay home,” the governor said.
Starting Friday there will be new mitigation on retail, hotels, and manufacturing. That's on top of the statewide prohibition on indoor bar and restaurant service. Gyms can allow people to schedule workouts as long as they wear masks throughout, the governor said.
Meetings and social events, offices and organized recreational activities, including theater and cultural institutions will also be limited.
“You should not attend dinners, events, gatherings or meetings beyond your own household This is a temporary set of rules designed by doctors to keep you safe."
“We are relying on you here,” Pritzker said. “Nobody will go door to do or to check on you but we’re asking people to hold themselves and each other accountable.”
"The more we can avoid gatherings now, especially in doors with the people that we don't already live with the more likely we are to celebrate our December holidays with less risk to our loved ones and ourselves," Pritzker said.