(The Center Square) – Concerns over inflation has made many rethink travel during the summer.
Andy Waterman, communications director of Illinois South, said southern Illinois may offer respite from high prices. The region is ripe for exploration and there is a lot of fun to be had as well, he said.
“Come give us a try,” Waterman told The Center Square. “It’s not that far of a drive.”
Accommodations are reasonable, the food is great, so residents should get off the beaten track and make some memories, Waterman said. The Illinois South website has lots of trip ideas for people with all kinds of interests, from trapshooting to antiquing, and from local history to the quest for the best burger.
People can get a free 2022 Annual Visitors Guide from the Illinois South website.
One place with something for everyone is Jasper County, Waterman said.
From picturesque fields of sunflowers to Newton Lake, there is a lot to see and do. Newton Lake is full of big bass that fishermen from all over the country rave about. For the kids, the Little Toot Railroad in Charlie Brown Park in Flora is a quarter-sized steam railroad – great for selfies – that big kids love, too. For rustic charm, Irene’s Vineyard and Winery offers wine tasting and casual dining with handmade pizza and bruschetta.
When the sun goes down, the Skyview Drive-In in Belleville is one of the few authentic drive-in movie theaters that is still up and running.
Want to learn to sail? Carlyle Lake in Clinton County offers sailing lessons and boat rentals. There are two beaches where you can swim and picnic.
For hiking and camping, the Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forest is recommended.
“It is so picturesque and beautiful. Everyone loves going to hike down there,” Waterman said.
Pick a destination, but some of the most fun people may have is getting off the highways and running into quirky attractions.
Waterman loves the city of Casey, in Clark and Cumberland counties, for small-town charm and super-sized attractions.
“It is home to 12 Guinness World Record 'Largest Things,'” Waterman said, including the world’s largest mailbox and the world’s biggest pitchfork.
The Cilantros Grill features a gigantic taco outside. People can stay at the Eighteen Ninety Sleepover, a historic hotel with a cool modern vibe that is not far from the world’s largest wooden shoes and the world’s biggest rocking chair.
Finding reasonably priced hotels and B&Bs is easy in southern Illinois.
"The owners really care about their guests and they make sure you have a good experience," Waterman said.
In Fairfield, The Victorian on Main is a nice getaway for antiques hunters. There are two huge antiques malls nearby and four wineries.
The Corner George Inn is a bed and breakfast in the quaint German village of Maeystown. Sleep in luxury after a day of caving at the recently reopened Illinois Caverns.
Hungry for Illinois’ best burger? One of the contenders is The Moonburger at the Moonshine Store in rural Clark County – not far from some motorcycle and Jeep runs.
“It’s 19 miles away from the nearest town,” Waterman said. “You are just traveling through cornfields and boom, it appears.”
The Moonshine Store starts serving iconic cheeseburgers at 6 a.m.
“And, yes, people do go at 6 a.m. for cheeseburgers,” Waterman said. Arrive by noon, he warns, because they shut off the grill promptly at 12:30 p.m.