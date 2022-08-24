(The Center Square) – Public libraries across the state are set to get their share of more than $870,000 in construction grants to pay for things like energy-efficient lighting, children’s area flooring, building conversions and other renovations.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the Live and Learn Construction Grants for 18 public libraries meant for construction improvements. The grants range from about $3,000 to $125,000.
Sterling Public Library is set to receive $111,554 for upgrading an elevator. South Holland Public Library will get $125,000 from the grant to support a $1.5 million interior renovation project.
The entire list of libraries, amounts being granted and what they’ll pay for were provided by White’s office.
Antioch Public Library District – $92,127 for the remodeling of the library restrooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Carlinville Public Library – $31,600 for the replacement of HVAC units.
Carrier Mills-Stonefort Public Library District – $28,436 for the installation of a new curbside book drop, an ADA-compliant circulation desk, energy-efficient lighting and electrical wiring upgrades.
Catlin Public Library – $29,000 for new flooring and painting in the children’s area.
Flora Public Library – $35,000 for a roof replacement.
Nokomis Public Library – $35,000 for the conversion of an existing building into the library.
North Chicago Public Library – $83,122 for interior and exterior building renovations.
Pontiac Public Library – $15,000 for upgrades to the library’s emergency exit doors.
Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley – $2,980 for the installation of automatic entry doors to meet ADA requirements.
Riverton Public Library – $5,269 for the installation of automatic entry doors and restroom modifications to meet ADA requirements.
Selby Township Library District in DePue – $24,450 for carpet replacement throughout the library.
Shorewood-Troy Public Library District – $83,463 for new flooring, painting, electrical upgrades and the replacement of emergency exit doors.
South Holland Public Library – $125,000 to support a $1.5 million interior renovation project.
Sterling Public Library – $111,554 to upgrade elevator and building mechanical systems.
Toluca Public Library District – $70,022 to repair an exterior brick and masonry building wall.
Western District Library in Orion – $50,000 for interior renovations to meet ADA requirements.
William Leonard Public Library District in Robbins – $34,902 for roof repair, the installation of an interior and exterior security camera system, and a drive-up book drop.
Wilmington Public Library District – $13,875 for interior and exterior building renovations to meet ADA requirements.