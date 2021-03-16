(The Center Square) – The first week of COVID-19 saliva testing for Illinois state Senators, staff members and journalists covering the proceedings cost taxpayers nearly $21,000.
Earlier this month, the office of Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said anyone entering the Capitol building or media areas not controlled by the Senate won’t have to show test results, but would need to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the Senate chambers, committee rooms or Senators’ offices.
Members of the media were initially told to pay the bill for their tests, but that was later retracted and the cost was put on the taxpayers’ tab.
The Senate returned for an in-person session last week. Harmon’s office said 698 tests were performed at a cost of $30 per test for a total of $20,940. They’re also in this week with another round of testing.
"In order to make sure lawmakers, staff and their families are as safe as they can be during the ongoing pandemic, the Senate is working with the University of Illinois to regularly test everyone entering Senate offices, chambers and committee rooms," Harmon’s office wrote earlier this month.
The Senate is using the University of Illinois-developed saliva testing program it calls SHIELD.
“SHIELD Illinois is partnering with universities, companies, school districts, healthcare facilities, and other organizations to launch collection sites,” the U of I says on its website. “Any organization can become a testing sponsor by subsidizing the cost of tests for a group of people.”