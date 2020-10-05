(The Center Square) – A task force studying the issue of sexual abuse of Illinois students in school settings has issued its findings.
The panel was created last year in response to reports of an increase of abuse cases in the Chicago Public School district. Its mission was to review the best practices for preventing the sexual abuse of students, how to best address that abuse, and the proper support for students who have suffered from that abuse.
“We had people on there from different school boards, we had educators, we had child advocacy center workers, we had social workers,” said state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, a member of the panel. “We really had a broad slice of folks that would be interrelated in issues that arose out of sexual violence in the schools because we wanted to hear from everybody.”
In all, the report includes 21 recommendations for best practices in addressing and preventing abuse and supporting victims statewide.
“The report identified a number of gaps and those gaps are what we saw to close with our recommendations that we published,” Keicher said. “Uniformity and clarity would be the overriding issues that we find in sexual abuse case [data] in schools.”
He says one of the biggest shortcomings that we the state has is how calls to the Department of Children and Family Services are tracked and monitored.
“In any independent business or even government entities, they're looking at trends and data,” Keicher said. “And right now, I don't know that we're collecting enough data to be able to identify trends that need attention quicker.”
Some suggestions were made by the panel to improve the data flow. Keicher says the area of student-on-student sexual violence was difficult to address.
“There are some restrictions on sharing information,” Keicher said. “If you have a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old and there's a relationship between the two of them and there's some issues with potential abuse … sometimes that couldn't go any further because of the confidentiality owed to that age. What we are recommending is that the child advocacy centers be engaged earlier in the process.”
Another suggestion is to increase the number of teacher institute days in the Illinois School Code and permit up to two days to be dedicated to training regarding child abuse prevention and sexual harassment.
Many suggested changes won’t necessarily need action from Springfield lawmakers to be implemented.
“The way we wrote the recommendations, any district or any organization at the state level that's mentioned in here could certainly take proactive steps to adopt the recommendations,” Keicher said. “I would certainly encourage folks to do that.”