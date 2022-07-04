(The Center Square) – The suspect in the mass shooting that killed six and injured at least 24 at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill., was arrested Monday evening in Lake Forest, north of Chicago.
Authorities identified the person of interest in the July 4 mass shooting as Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22 years old. He was driving a 2019 Silver Honda Fit, authorities said. He is now in custody.
Six people were killed and at least 24 injured in the Monday mass shooting.
Authorities initially described the shooter as an 18- to 20-year-old white male with long black hair and a slight build. They later identified Crimo as a person of interest.
For hours, residents were told to shelter in place as police searched for the shooter, who witnesses said was on the roof of a building when he began opening fire with a rifle shortly after the parade started at 10 a.m.
Police said they secured a high-powered rifle from the rooftop and are asking anyone with surveillance or phone video in the area to turn in that video.
In the hours after the shooting, police went door to door in Highland Park cautioning residents to stay inside. Highland Park Police were being assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and the FBI.
Other Fourth of July parades scheduled in the area Monday were cancelled, including in Evanston.