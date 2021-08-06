(The Center Square) – Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is pushing for legislation that he said will bring down the price of prescription drugs, but a new poll shows low support for drug price controls.
Americans for Prosperity released the results of the survey on voter attitudes toward reducing the cost of prescription drugs.
Nearly 7 in 10 voters (68%) agreed that to reduce costs, the government should promote greater competition and cut the red tape that increases costs.
“That’s big news because the politicians have been proceeding on the opposite assumption, and we’re hoping this will help them see that there is a better, more market-friendly way to reduce drug costs,” said Dean Clancy, Senior Health Policy Fellow with Americans for Prosperity.
When asked to choose between having the government set prices or instead lowering prices by reforming the U.S. Drug Administration, 59% favored the latter approach.
“A vast majority of voters want drug prices addressed through non-draconian measures that would expand access to medications and boost affordability,” said Clancy.
The survey comes as Congress considers legislation that would allow the federal government to set the price of hundreds of prescription drugs. The plan would allow the government to tax drug companies up to 95% for failure to comply with the fixed prices.
The poll was conducted by YouGov from July 28, 2021, to August 2, 2021, and surveyed 1,000 registered voters online in Illinois and around the country.