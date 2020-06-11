(The Center Square) – The mayor of a suburban Chicago city is facing calls to resign after he was seen on video in a confrontation with two men while police were working to clear the streets after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, who has no law enforcement authority as an elected official, said he was assisting law enforcement with logistics and talking with peaceful protesters on May 31. He was telling those still on the streets to disperse as curfew set in, but the protests turned dangerous.
"I was confronted by a rioter, then attacked. Using standard police tactics to immobilize the attacker by separating him from the crowd and walking him backward toward police officers, I was jumped from behind by a second attacker,” O’Dekirk said. “They were arrested – unharmed – and are subject to a bond hearing and criminal trial. Unlike many Joliet first responders protecting Joliet that night, I was lucky enough to walk away with just a few bruises.”
The skirmish was caught on video. The mayor, who is white, appears to have been confronted by 23-year-old Victor Williams Jr. when O’Dekirk took the man by the shirt and moved him toward nearby police officers. The video shows William’s brother, Jamal Smith, a 28-year-old from Crest Hill, jump on the mayor’s back before all three fall to the ground.
“The level of chaos that had descended on the city was repugnant,” O’Dekirk said.
Police pulled the two men away from O’Dekirk and the men were arrested. Both were charged with assault and mob action. They’ve not filed any lawsuits yet, but told reporters at a news conference this week that they’re exploring their options. Others have demanded O’Dekirk resign, something the mayor has ruled out.
As of Thursday, more than 36,000 people had signed a change.org petition calling for O’Dekirk to resign.
The petition claims: "As an elected official, his duty was to hear the voices of his city and work to create a solution in his city. Instead what the people of Joliet received was a blatant disregard for their pain and again, their cries have fallen on deaf ears as well as met with violence and assault."
The mayor said it was appropriate for him to be out assisting first responders and encouraged other officials to do the same.
O’Dekirk said he spent ten years as a Joliet police officer before becoming an attorney. The county prosecutor has requested an investigation by the Illinois State Police.