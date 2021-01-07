(The Center Square) – As Illinois school districts transition back to in-class instruction, a new study shows that classrooms don’t pose as big of a risk in spreading the virus as previously thought.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center study, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control, found that children are more likely to be infected at home than in the classroom.
The conclusion: Children are more likely to be infected by a family member who doesn’t take the proper safety measures than at school.
Dr. Charlotte Hobbs, professor of pediatric infectious diseases, led the study and explained that this is because children have a lower rate of infection and transmission.
“I believe it was extremely important to try to define better what the real risk factors are for children and COVID transmission,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs adds that safety measures are more likely observed at school than at home, but it is not always the case.
The study found that children who attended school or daycare and tested positive for the virus reported that other children or staff members were not taking safety measures such as masking, social distancing or hygiene.
The researchers interviewed about 400 parents and polled a list of children who had been tested for COVID-19.
Genevra Walters, superintendent of schools in Kankakee, said students are back in the classroom and precautions are always taken to keep students safe.
“Our protocols starting at the beginning of the school year was that students had to wear masks, that was mandatory, students had to be able to social distance in whatever space they were in, and only 50 students were allowed in a building section at one time,” Walters said.
Walters said the district is hoping to relax the capacity limit after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
A growing number of Illinois school districts are preparing to roll out a COVID-19 saliva screening program aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
President-elect Joe Biden has said his goal is to open most K-8 schools by the end of his first 100 days in office.