(The Center Square) – A new study links vaping to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.
Earlier this month, an Illinois lawmaker, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, wrote to the Food and Drug Administration demanding a ban on the sale of reduced-risk tobacco alternatives such as e-cigarettes. Krishnamoorthi referenced a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health that found being diagnosed with COVID-19 was five times more likely among young people who used e-cigarettes.
Adam Johnson, a senior analyst with the website QuoteWizard, said those who use vaping products have a higher risk.
“The pulmonary effects of smoking and e-cigarette use could increase the serious risk of illness and the progression of COVID-19,” Johnson said.
Some studies point to e-cigarettes as an effective way to quit regular cigarettes. Dr. Lion Shahab, the deputy director of the University College London Tobacco and Alcohol Research Group, said e-cigarettes don’t contain the tar of tobacco cigarettes.
“My research shows that e-cigarettes are significantly less harmful than cigarettes,” Shahab said. “The big reason is the tar, which is not produced by e-cigarettes but by regular cigarettes.”
Illinois was found to have a 4.4 percent prevalence of teenagers who vape, which is tied for the 29th highest rate in the country, according to QuoteWizard. Last year, 5 million middle school and high school students nationwide reported e-cigarette use.
If health insurance companies begin to classify e-cigarettes like tobacco, the Tobacco Use Surcharge could kick in. That allows insurers to increase premiums for enrollees who use tobacco.
The tax rate for electronic cigarettes un the Tobacco Products Tax Act is 15% of the wholesale price of products sold or otherwise disposed of during the month. Retail sales of e-cigarettes are also subject to Illinois Retailers Occupation Tax.