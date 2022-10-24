(The Center Square) – In two weeks, the polls will close with a lot at stake in Illinois.
Among the statewide issues is the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution. The measure requires a three-fifths majority of those who vote for the measure or a majority of all votes cast in the election.
Radio ads are running in support of the amendment, calling it a “worker’s rights amendment.” Opponents have held town halls saying it will lead to significant tax increases.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made several stops around the state in recent days in his reelection bid. At a church in Chicago Monday, he said his Republican opponent Darren Bailey is too extreme for Illinois.
“Darren Bailey wants to divide Illinois with hateful words and a radical agenda,” Pritzker said. “Let’s be clear, in 2022 hate is on the ballot and hate has no place in Illinois.”
Bailey, who says Pritzker is the one who is too extreme, wrapped up a four-day southern Illinois bus tour this weekend.
“Just going around and just spreading the encouragement that we’ve got to make sure that all of our friends and family are registered to vote, they’re educated and informed how to vote and that most importantly we show up to vote,” Bailey said on a social media video.
Bailey is in Kankakee for coffee Tuesday morning with a nighttime fundraiser in Gridley. He released a new TV ad this week.
“It’s time we have a governor who understands families,” Bailey said while standing in front of a farm field. “I will put people first, not the elites. Let’s fire Pritzker and take our state back.”
Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter said he plans some digital video ads in the home stretch. He has no illusions, but said a victory would be for the party to secure more than 5% of the vote and organize the party statewide as established for easier ballot access in the future.
“We’re already operating as if we are an established party and so we’ll be ready to go and we will utilize that and really start giving the [Republicans and Democrats] a run for their money,” Schluter told The Center Square.
Other statewide races includes Illinois attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller, and treasurer. There’s also a statewide election for U.S. Senate. Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth faces Republican Kathy Salvi and Libertarian candidate Bill Redpath.
Throughout the state, there are races for Illinois House and Senate and even some Illinois Supreme Court seats, as well as elections for 17 U.S. congressional districts in Illinois.
For a sample ballot, check with the local county clerk’s office.
The election is Nov. 8. Early voting is now underway.