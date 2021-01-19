(The Center Square) – State Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, announced her resignation on Tuesday after 12 years in the state legislature.
Steans said in a statement that “it’s time for fresh faces and new energy.”
“It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to represent the most diverse Senate district in the State of Illinois,” Steans said. “I’ve benefited tremendously from the many perspectives of the people a I’ve represented. We’ve made great progress together, and now it’s time to pass the baton.”
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon praised Steans service in the state Senate.
“Heather Steans forever changed this state for the better. People across Illinois had their rights recognized and protected thanks to her leadership," he said in a statement. "She is a forceful advocate for progress and problem solving, who fearlessly tackled many of the biggest issues in our society and was always looking for her next challenge.”
Steans sponsored and passed House Bill 40, which ensures that abortion remains legal in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns their Roe v. Wade decision. Steans also was the Senate sponsor of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which passed in 2018.
“For every significant piece of legislation expanding women’s or LGBTQ rights in the past 12 years, Heather has been a leading voice,” said Terry Cosgrove, president and CEO of Personal PAC. “Her fingerprints are all over the tremendous gains we’ve made in Illinois in ensuring that our fundamental rights are protected.”
Colleen Connell, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, also praised Steans' work on a number of issues.
“We join those across Illinois in recognizing the incredible accomplishments of Heather Steans during her tenure in the Illinois Senate," Connell said. "Over the past 12 years, the ACLU of Illinois has been proud to stand by her side in advancing marriage equality, advancing access to reproductive health care for all women in Illinois, protecting children under the care of DCFS, implementing critical protections from discrimination in health care based on religion and the effort to legalize cannabis.”
Steans also wrote the Senate bill that legalized cannabis in Illinois. It was the first legal cannabis law in the nation to be created by the legislature rather than by a voter referendum.
“Heather has been a valiant partner in forcing state government to address the historic racism and discrimination that has left too many of our families behind,” said Toi Hutchinson, the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. “Heather’s voice and leadership in that ongoing battle will be missed.”
Steans’ resignation is effective Jan. 31.
Democratic committeemen and committeewomen from the wards that make up the Seventh Senate District will pick her successor.
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy told CapitolFax she intends to seek an appointment to the state Senate seat.