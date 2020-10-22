(The Center Square) – A state Representative is asking a Sangamon County judge to find Gov. J.B. Pritzker in civil contempt of court for continuing to issue COVID-19 orders in the face of a standing order from a Clay County judge that shot down the governor’s orders after the initial 30 days.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, through his attorney Thomas DeVore, filed the motion Thursday.
“In complete disregard of [the Clay County] July 02, 2020 order, on October 02, 2020, Pritzker issued” more executive orders, the filing states. “If all of the actions of Pritzker complained of herein could not be more derogatory to this Court’s authority and dignity, he specifically went on to issue executive orders 60 and 61 even after this Honorable Court, just two days prior, refused to vacate” the Clay County order from this summer.
If a judge finds someone in civil contempt of a court order, it could lead to jail time at the judge’s discretion. Once the individual complies with the court order, they could be released from jail.
Earlier this week, Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow denied the governor’s motion to vacate the Clay County order which found the governor’s orders beyond April 9 were void because they exceeded 30 days. The governor unsuccessfully attempted to transfer the case from state court to federal court.
Grischow said the governor could file a motion to reconsider the Clay County order, but not on jurisdiction. Oral arguments on the merits of the case are set for Dec. 7, if the governor files a motion to reconsider.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office, who is representing Pritzker, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment about the civil contempt request or whether the office has filed a motion to reconsider the Clay County ruling.
Bailey has said he will take the case all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court.