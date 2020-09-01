(The Center Square) – The state will put new restrictions in place for the Metro East area on Wednesday as the region's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to increase despite additional measures put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he made a mistake when he put in place less restrictive mitigation strategies in Region 4 last month. The new measures, which take effect Wednesday, prohibit indoor service at bars and restaurants and requires both bars and restaurants to close by 11 p.m.
Bars and restaurants in Region 4 must require patrons to be seated at tables outside; prohibit ordering, seating, or congregating at the bar; remove all bar stools; space tables 6 feet apart; prohibit standing or gathering indoors or outdoors while waiting; prohibit dancing or standing inside; and require reservations. Bars also cannot allow multiple parties to sit at one table, according to a news release.
The region has a 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6 percent, which is above the 8 percent positivity rate that triggered the first round of restrictions.
The state will also limit meetings, social events and other gatherings to 25 guests or 25 percent of room capacity, ban party buses and require gambling establishments and casinos to close at 11 p.m. Casinos and gambling establishments are also limited to 25 percent capacity and must follow the rules set out for bars and restaurants where applicable, the governor's office said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will determine when the new restrictions can be relaxed or if additional restrictions are needed. If the region's positivity rate remains the same or increases over the next 14 days, more stringent restrictions could be implemented, the governor's office said.
Businesses in the region could face fresh challenges, St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern told the Belleville News-Democrat.
“We’ve got to understand that businesses are going to be hurt by this, and this interruption is a problem and we’re going to have to talk to the state ... and make sure money comes not in December, but we need funding now to be able to help our businesses to stay open,” Kern said. “Otherwise, we’re going to lose a lot of our favorite establishments.”
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said Pritzker needs to work with lawmakers and stick to the science.
“Gov. Pritzker must stop punishing bars and restaurants in our region or else there won’t be any of these businesses left," Meier said in a statement Tuesday. "There does not appear to be an accurate scientific method to his madness. Last week he placed more restrictions on our region and he announced further restrictions yesterday before walking them back. This governor needs to work with the legislature and stop making decisions without legislative approval. His leadership continues to be detrimental to our area and the small businesses that make our area a great place to live and work.”