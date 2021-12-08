(The Center Square) – Illinois announces the reopening of the application process for renters assistance for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications are now open for the second round of the Illinois Rental Payment (ILRPP) program, which the state announced back in October.
The program includes up to $297 million in relief funds and is the third major housing relief program Illinois has seen since the start of the pandemic.
ILRPP will provide direct funding to Illinois tenants unable to pay their rent due to a COVID-19-related loss of income. Approved applicants will receive one-time grants of up to $25,000, paid directly to their landlords on their behalf.
Amy Lee, a spokesperson for The Illinois Housing Development Authority, said landlords and tenants must work together.
"There is one part of the application for the renter and a separate part for the landlord," Lee said. "Once both sections of the application are completed, then they come to us for review, approval, and payment."
Lee said the goal is to keep Illinoisans in their homes.
"Unfortunately, these programs are needed," Lee said. "This is a really tough time for a lot of people, this is just one of the ways we can help families stay in their homes."
If approved for the rental assistance, a check will be sent to the landlord to cover the rent payment, and according to a spokesperson from the Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance, precautions are put in place to ensure the money goes to the right place.
"There are very few cases where someone does not receive their payments, the state of Illinois has really great controls where they are not just sending someone money so they can spend it other ways," a spokesperson for the group said.
The application process opened earlier this week.
"Illinois has given out more of our rental assistance to help vulnerable renters and their landlords than any other state," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "We are first in the nation at putting those dollars to work to support our state's residents."
Applications will be accepted beginning today through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at illinoishousinghelp.org.