(The Center Square) — The coronavirus continues to spread in Illinois.
Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 29 new cases across the state, bringing the statewide total to 93.
Five additional counties have confirmed cases, including Champaign, Sangamon, Whiteside, Clinton and Winnebago counties.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the extraordinary step in ordering restaurants and bars across the state to close for the rest of the month.
The governor also made national headlines after he criticized the White House on Twitter for their lack of action.
“My anger had everything to do with protecting the health and safety of the people of our state. If getting mad on Twitter is what it takes to get federal officials to act, then I am absolutely going to do that,” Pritzker said at a news conference Sunday.
The IDPH had confirmed 93 cases in 13 Illinois counties. Health officials said cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a connection to travel is increasing.
COVID-19 is a coronavirus that emerged in late 2019 and has since become a global pandemic.