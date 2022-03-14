(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are responding to recent antisemitic messages that have been distributed in state Sen. Laura Fine's district.
Some citizens in Niles, Glenview and Park Ridge have found anti-Semitic flyers in plastic bags left in their driveways. Some of the flyers depict Fine.
"These anti-Semitic bags depict hateful rhetoric about Jews and included pictures of Jewish electeds in my area, including me," Fine said. "I am saddened that this hate was delivered to my doorstep, and angry that this is taking place in my backyard."
Several state lawmakers attended a news conference to show support for Fine. State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz said these attacks against Jewish people have continued to increase.
"The meteoric rise of antisemitism both in Illinois and globally is breathtaking,” Feigenholtz said. "2,100 national acts of assault, vandalism, and harassment, which is an increase of 12 percent over the prior year is occurring."
State Rep. Bob Morgan, who is a member of the Illinois Jewish Caucas, said the news conference is a sign that they will not back down to any hurtful rhetoric.
"One attack on any of our communities is an attack on all our communities," Morgan said. "To stand here with my colleagues of many faiths and backgrounds means quite a deal to me and to the Jewish Caucus that we stand united against hate."
Alison Pure-Slovin, director of the Midwest region for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish global rights organization, has called for a national task force as well.
“The Simon Wiesenthal Center calls for a special Illinois taskforce on anti-Semitism and reiterates its call to FBI Director Christopher Wray to establish a special FBI National Taskforce on anti-Semitism to help us beat back the scourge of hate.”