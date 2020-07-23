(The Center Square) – State public health officials reported 1,624 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the statewide positivity rate for the virus ticked up.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 20 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. Statewide, 7,367 deaths have been reported in Illinois since March.
Statewide, a total of 166,925 cases have been reported.
In the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193 tests, bringing the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate to 3.4% from July 16 to July 22.
Nationally, the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed four million amid a resurgence of the virus in some states. In the U.S., 144,032 deaths have reported as a result of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, 15,356,780 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed along with 626,357 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.