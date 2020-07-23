FILE - Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 AP photo

(The Center Square) – State public health officials reported 1,624 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the statewide positivity rate for the virus ticked up.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 20 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. Statewide, 7,367 deaths have been reported in Illinois since March. 

Statewide, a total of 166,925 cases have been reported.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193 tests, bringing the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate to 3.4% from July 16 to July 22. 

Nationally, the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed four million amid a resurgence of the virus in some states. In the U.S., 144,032 deaths have reported as a result of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, 15,356,780 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed along with 626,357 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.