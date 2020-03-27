(The Center Square) – State health officials said Friday the number of cases of COVID-19 and the number of COVID-19 related deaths has continued to rise.
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 488 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including eight deaths. About 86 percent of the deaths were among patients 60 and older.
"We must continue to do all that we can to protect our older adults," Ezike said. "We also much make sure there are enough medical professionals to care for those who do endure the more severe illness and attending complications."
As of Friday, 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, have been reported in 40 counties in Illinois. Bureau, Henry and Iroquois counties now have reported cases.