(The Center Square) – Even though Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed K-12 funding remain flat for the next fiscal year, the Illinois State Board of Education is asking for more.
The board made their case to a House education appropriations committee for an added $362 million to the state’s evidence-based funding formula and $50 million in early childhood grants. That is a 4.6% increase in fiscal year 2022 in state general funding, increasing the state’s share of education funding to $9.3 billion for the budget year that begins July 1.
“We strongly believe this budget recommendation is necessary to provide the resources our schools, educators and students need to continue to recover equitably from the COVID-19 pandemic,” ISBE Chair Darren Reisberg said.
The evidence-based funding model was passed in 2017 in an effort to direct new education funding to school districts based on a number of factors, including class sizes, local capacity to fund education and more.
ISBE also made requests for added funding for teacher recruiting programs. A recent Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools survey showed 77% of surveyed school districts reported a teacher shortage problem.
During the meeting, State Rep. Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City asked Superintendent Carmen Ayala if tying funding to school districts open to in-person learning. Ayala was noncommittal.
“We have really worked at encouraging the in-person instruction as much as possible but needing to recognize that every community has their uniqueness to be able to come in fully in-person,” Ayala said.
Ayala told the committee that in fiscal year 2018, there were 168 school districts at or below 60% of funding adequacy. If the funding formula is to be successful in driving districts to the 90% adequacy target by 2027, Ayala said, the state would need to allocate an extra $799 million each year for the next 6 years.
Board officials also noted the application process for a second round of federal COVID-19 relief through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program is currently open.