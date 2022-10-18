(The Center Square) – How well students are recovering from learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the areas addressed with the upcoming release of the 2022 Illinois Report Card.
The Illinois State Board of Education held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what to look for in this year’s report.
Student academic growth slowed significantly in 2021, but has rebounded and even slightly outperformed pre-pandemic levels, the board said.
“Students on average in 2022 grew at faster rates than their comparable peers in 2019, and that is really great news,” ISBE Director of Accountability Rae Clementz said. “It speaks to the efforts of teachers and school leaders.”
On the 2021 Illinois Report Card, students showed dramatic declines in academic achievement and higher rates of chronic absenteeism with remote and hybrid learning plans throughout the state.
ISBE Director of Research Melissa DeGanji said recovering from educational setbacks historically can take a considerable amount of time.
“Catastrophic events, whether that's a hurricane or a global pandemic, you can see far reaching impacts of those between one to two decades,” said DeGanji.
For the first time since 2019, Illinois schools will be rated once again, as required by federal law, using four possible designations. They are Exemplary, which recognizes the highest performing 10% of schools; Comprehensive, which identifies the lowest performing 5% of schools; Targeted, which identifies schools whose overall performance is above the lowest performing 5% of schools, but have one or more student groups whose performance is on par with the lowest performing 5% of schools; and Commendable, the designation for all other schools.
The designations are determined by multiple measures of performance, but school officials said the primary indicator, which accounts for half of the designation, is student growth.
The 2022 Illinois Schools Report Card will be released Oct. 27.