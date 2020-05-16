(The Center Square) – Businesses in Illinois that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has deemed nonessential but open outside of his revised and extended stay-at-home orders could find themselves facing a Class A misdemeanor, according to sources familiar with an emergency rule they say was filed late Friday. If such rules are finalized, local law enforcement would have to enforce them.
State law says, "All local boards of health, health authorities and officers, police officers, sheriffs and all other officers and employees of the state or any locality shall enforce the rules and regulations so adopted and orders issued by the Department pursuant to this Section."
Late Friday, multiple sources confirmed their awareness of a proposed emergency rule from the Pritzker administration they said would give law enforcement the authority to enforce the governor's orders during the declared emergencies, including filing a misdemeanor charge against a business that defies the orders.
Neither the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Secretary of State’s office, nor a contact with the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules immediately returned requests for copies of the emergency rules filed Friday.
A spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office said Saturday via email their director of index "will have his staff get you this information Monday morning."
Last month, the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission filed a rule that would make a business liable if an employee gets COVID-19. The employee wouldn't have to prove where they got it.
A group of employers sued to block the rule, saying such a major policy shift that would impact all businesses must be deliberated on and passed by the Illinois General Assembly. The motion for a temporary restraining order against the rule was granted by a Sangamon County judge.
Saying the stay-at-home orders are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, public health officials at the governor’s direction put Illinois residents under virtual lockdown two months ago. Restaurants haven't had dine-in guests since March 16. Pritzker then issued an executive order March 21 closing all businesses to the public that he considered nonessential. The order was extended beyond April 7 to April 30, and now through the end of May.
In that time, there have been about 540,000 COVID-19 tests performed, with 90,000 positive cases, many of them recovering. There have been more than 4,000 fatalities that public health officials say are linked to COVID-19. Independent analysis of the data shows more than half of the fatalities associated with the disease are in congregate facilities such as senior living centers.
More than 1 million state residents filed for unemployment since the beginning of March, much of that happening in the past two months since the order was initiated.
The orders have been challenged in court from multiple individuals and groups as the Legislature has refrained from clearing the ambiguity of whether the governor’s authority can be extended beyond a 30-day period. There have also been areas of the state in the past month in which local elected officials have said they would not enforce the governor’s orders.
Pritzker insists local and state police will enforce his orders, but he has said they'd educate and seek voluntary compliance. The governor has also said someone could be charged with reckless conduct for violating his orders and that he has the power to revoke state business licenses and withhold tax money from local governments.
Earlier this month, Pritzker unveiled a five-phased “Restore Illinois” plan to partially reopen businesses that have been closed. The state is in Phase 2 of the plan, with Phase 3 possible for the entire state by the end of the month. Phase 5 would be mean no restrictions, but that would only happen when there’s a vaccine or a widely available, highly effective therapy.
Across the state, counties have passed their own reopening plans and municipal leaders and bipartisan lawmakers are urging the governor to change his plan.