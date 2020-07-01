(The Center Square) – Some Illinois communities have scrapped plans for fireworks on July 4, but others plan to go ahead with displays for Independence Day.
It may be difficult to find a fireworks display in Illinois this weekend after many communities canceled plans because of the pandemic.
The state was under a stay-at-home order because of the pandemic during the time many cities would have been planning Independence Day events. Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign and Carbondale have all decided to cancel fireworks on July 4, while Quincy decided to postpone them until August.
Big Bang Boom was canceled in Galesburg. Roger Lundeen, the general manager of radio station WGIL, which partnered with the city for the event, said it is a big deal.
“It’s the biggest event in our town every year and is our 23rd year we have put it on,” Lundeen said. “It draws from a 50-mile radius probably as far as the crowds.”
Lundeen said it takes months to plan and costs about $30,000, so postponing the event was not feasible.
“Its a really lengthy process so we thought if we postponed it, we don’t know, it may be Christmas or New Year's,” he said.
Some communities are going ahead with fireworks during the holiday weekend. Effingham, Sherman, Minonk and Chenoa will all present fireworks shows.
Jessica Ifft is on the July 4 committee in Chenoa. She said being a smaller town, people don’t have to leave their house to enjoy the show.
“That is kind of what we have thought to is we encouraged people is you can see it from a friend's house or family members close by, go to their house to see it,” she said.