(The Center Square) – Illinois job market numbers for last month show many Illinois businesses are putting a freeze on hiring new workers.
A recent report by WalletHub highlights where employers struggle the most in hiring workers. Illinois finished tied for fifth place for those struggling the most.
Chris Davis, Illinois state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, discussed some of the issues Illinois businesses are dealing with.
"We are in a pause of uncertainty right now," Davis told The Center Square. "Less than one in five businesses have fully recovered from the pandemic, and you still have inflation being a substantial burden on small business owners."
Inflation in Illinois reached a 40-year high earlier in the year and sits at 6.8% across the state. Davis said inflation hinders businesses' hiring of new workers due to higher costs.
"It is coming at them from every angle," Davis said. "Workers are demanding higher wages, fuel and heating and cooling costs have increased, and supply chain issues have caused inputs to increase."
Davis went on to say that businesses looking to hire employees are having difficulty finding qualified candidates for the positions.
"You have a misalignment of the needs of employers and the skills of the workers," Davis said. "Of those 44% of employers attempting to hire, 48% of those 44% are reporting a lack of qualified applicants."
According to the WalletHub report, Illinois' job market openings have dipped to 5.6% over the last month, down from the 12 month average of 6.93%.