(The Center Square) – Some Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites will reopen May 1 with new provisions for keeping visitors safe.
The new rules require visitors to bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer and face coverings.
Additional health and safety guidelines include:
- Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others;
- Please stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms;
- Visit alone or with members of your household;
- Stay local; visit parks that are closest to where you live;
- If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time/day to visit;
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.
A list of IDNR sites reopening beginning May 1:
Region 1 (Northwest Illinois): Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area.
Region 2 (Northeastern Illinois): Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina.
Region 3 (East Central Illinois): Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Wolf Creek State Park.
Region 4 (West Central Illinois): Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area.
Region 5 (Southern Illinois): Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area.
The reopened sites will be open daily from sunrise to sunset staring May 1.
Visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, beaches and concessions will remain closed, according to a news release.