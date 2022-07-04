(The Center Square) – Six people were killed Monday and at least 24 injured in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, north of Chicago.
Authorities said the shooter, identified as an 18- to 20-year-old white male with long black hair and a slight build, remained at large. Residents have been told to shelter in place as police search for the shooter, who witnesses said was on the roof of a building when he began opening fire with a rifle shortly after the parade started at 10 a.m.
Police said they secured a high-powered rifle from the rooftop and are asking anyone with surveillance or phone video in the area to turn in that video.
Police were going door to door in Highland Park cautioning residents to stay inside. Highland Park Police were being assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and the FBI.
Other Fourth of July parades scheduled in the area Monday were cancelled, including in Evanston.