(The Center Square) – As Illinoisans hit the road for summer travel, they can except to see more signs indicating options for alternative-fuel stations.
“Some of them are blue, some are different colors, depending on the logo and what they’re for,” said Paul Wappel, an information officer with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Signs indicate options for electric vehicles (“EV”), compressed natural gas, and liquified petroleum gas (“LPG”), for example.
“It’s a variety of signs and they should be easy for motorists to spot,” Wappel said.
And while Illinois’s new signs are paid for by the state, expect to see them beyond state borders, too, in accordance with a national network of alternative fuel corridors.
For the moment, Illinois’s seven alternative-fuel corridors are Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90, and 94. Wappel said the signs are part of an initiative by the U.S. Department of Transportation to establish then expand alternative fuel corridors from coast to coast.