(The Center Square) – Both parties scored victories in the Illinois Congressional races Tuesday, with some Democrats narrowly holding off their opponents.
The closest race appears to be in the 17th Congressional District where former TV weatherman Democrat Eric Sorenson narrowly defeated Republican and Army veteran Esther Joy King. Sorenson claimed victory with a 51% to 48% lead with 86% of precincts reporting.
It was also close in the 6th Congressional District, as Democratic incumbent Sean Casten held off a challenge from Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau. Pekau was an outspoken critic of mask and vaccine mandates, and warned of the consequences of the SAFE-T Act. Casten said his victory sends a message to who he called extremists.
“For too much of this election when I wanted to be making a case to people to vote, I was putting out fires that had been lit throughout our community, jeopardizing public safety by people who were just trying to radicalize a base,” said Casten. “I’m not saying that to be partisan, I’m saying that because it’s true.”
In the newly created 13th Congressional District, Democrat Nikki Budzinski, who was backed by labor unions in the state, held off Republican Regan Deering.
“We have a lot of work to do, families are struggling today, and they deserve a champion in Congress that will be laser focused on reducing costs so they can get ahead,” Budzinski said in a statement.
Deering said she showed you can be a conservative woman and be taken seriously.
“We’re sad because we have seen so clearly what freedom looks like, and angry that others can be so content to take it away,” Deering said during her concession speech.
In Illinois’ 4th Congressional District, Democrat Chuy Garcia defeated Republican James Falakos. It has been speculated that Garcia is set to jump into the race to become the next mayor of Chicago.
Three Republicans scored easy victories for their congressional seats, Mike Bost in the 12th District, Mary Miller in the 15th District, and Darren LaHood in the 16th District.