(The Center Square) – A seventh person has died from injuries suffered in Monday's Fourth of July holiday parade mass shooting in Highland Park, north of Chicago.
The seventh person died Tuesday at Evanston Hospital. Six were killed Monday and dozens of others were injured after a man perched on the roof of a nearby building opened fire on the crowd watching the Independence Day parade.
Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highland Park, remains in police custody over the shooting though he has not yet been charged with a crime. At a Tuesday news conference, police also said they had not yet determined a motive.
"But we do believe Crimo preplanned this attack for several weeks," Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Tuesday.
Covelli said that after shooting more than 70 rounds of ammunition from a high-powered rifle at parade-goers from a nearby rooftop, the shooter exited the roof, dropped his rifle and blended in with the crowd dressed in women's clothing as he made his escape.
"He walked to his mother's home, who lived in the area, and blended right in with everyone else as they were running around, almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well," Covelli said, adding that authorities think he was in part trying to cover his facial tattoos to mask his identity.
At his mother's home, Crimo borrowed her vehicle, Covelli said.
Hours later, after investigators issued an alert offering details on the car Crimo was believed to be in, an alert North Chicago police officer spotted the vehicle and called for backup.
"They were able to safely apprehend Crimo with no injuries to the officers," Covelli said.
The shooter allegedly scaled a ladder to the rooftop and opened fire on the crowd of parade watchers shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in the north Chicago suburb.
Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday night Crimo was in police custody.
"The officers that spotted the vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop on that subject, and the subject did flee," Jogmen said. "A brief pursuit went on at Wesley and 41 in Lake Forest and the subject was taken into custody without incident."
The shooting victim's ages range from 8 years old to 85 years old. Highland Park Hospital official Dr. Brigham Temple announced that "four to five" of the victims were children.
Temple said that only two of the 26 victims who were transported to Highland Park Hospital are still at the hospital. All others have been transferred or released.
Five people died at the scene and a sixth victim died at a hospital, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said.