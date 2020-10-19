(The Center Square) – A state Senator said he expects more restrictions on businesses for his region of the state, but he questions the metric the governor has used before to limit indoor bar and restaurant service.
The COVID-19 positivity rate for Region 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan has a positivity rate of more than 8 percent. The COVID-19 positivity rate is the number of positive samples to the total number of samples taken.
Pritzker is scheduled to give a “COVID-19 update” at 2:30 p.m. in Murphysboro.
“I expect the governor to announce increased mitigation measures for Region 5 which includes four of my counties and is the most very southern part of the state,” said state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo. “I do expect that.”
Region 4 of the state, the Metro East St. Louis region, a few weeks ago, came out of increased mitigation measures because of an increased positivity rate. Part of Schimpf’s district is also in Region 4.
Earlier on Monday, Pritzker spoke about increased positivity rates during an unrelated news conference.
“The positivity rates have actually flipped from in the city of Chicago and in the Cook County suburbs as well as the collar counties where there was a much higher positivity rate early on, that’s now much below the positivity rates that we’re now seeing in other areas of the state,” Pritzker said at a stop in Staunton.
“COVID-19 is something we need to take seriously,” Schimpf said. “My frustration remains that the governor is not looking at hospitalization rates and hospital bed availability, which are the key factors. He is using the positivity rate which is some kind of magic factor, which is not dispositive.”
In Illinois, of nearly 35,000 hospital beds across the state, patients with COVID-19 symptoms in the hospital has increased to 2,012 as of Oct. 17, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. That’s up from the July 4 low of 1,326. The peak hospitalization on April 28 was 5,037.
At no point in the pandemic have hospital beds statewide reached maximum capacity. The only time there were fewer than 10,000 vacant beds was on May 6.
In Region 5, 47 percent of surgical beds are available and 62 percent of intensive care unit beds are available.
“I just think [the COVID-19 positivity rate] really is the wrong metric to be using when we are making a decision on whether or not to close businesses that are already struggling,” Schimpf said. "This is something we need to take seriously but the positivity rate is simply the wrong metric to be using when we are shutting down businesses and destroying livelihoods."
"While hospitals are continuing to be prepared to provide life-saving care and making sure they are able to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that everyone not let down their guard and keep following the three Ws – wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands – and avoid large crowds," said Illinois Health and Hospital Association spokesman Danny Chun. "Taking these important precautions will help hospitals maintain needed capacity and not be overwhelmed."