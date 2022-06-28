(The Center Square) – Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday, setting up a showdown with incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November.
With 67% of precincts reporting, Bailey held 57% of the vote. His closest challengers, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan (16%) and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin (15%) were more than 30 points behind.
"We did it, and we're going to do it again," Bailey told supporters in his victory speech Tuesday night.
Endorsed by former President Donald Trump during a rally on Saturday, Bailey has been a vocal critic of the governor's, including his COVID-19 policies to shut down the state's economy during the height of the pandemic, mandate masks in indoor public settings and vaccines on certain workers.
"Friends, tonight your voices were finally heard. The voices of working families, parents, taxpayers ..." he said.
“We were outspent by tens of millions of dollars in the primary, but look at tonight. This is how it’s done,” Bailey said. “Our movement is growing. When people show up in November like they showed up tonight, we will win. Here’s a tip and some advice for J.B. Pritzker. Start packing friend. Because on Nov. 8, you’re fired. That’s what’s going to happen."
Pritzker easily won the Democratic primary over first-time political candidate Beverly Miles.
In other races, four Democrats and two Republicans are vying for their parties' respective nominations for secretary of state. For the first time in more than 20 years, Secretary of State Jesse White, a Democrat, was not on Tuesday's primary ballot. White is not seeking reelection.
The Democrats are Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago Alderman David Moore and Sidney Moore.
With 53% of precincts reporting, Giannoulias leads 54% to 34% over Valencia.
The GOP candidates are state Rep. Dan Brady and former federal prosecutor John Milhiser. Brady leads with 78% of the vote so far.
In the race for attorney general, Republicans Steve Shestokas, Thomas DeVore and Steve Kim are seeking their party's nomination for the right to take on incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul in November. DeVore leads with 42% of the vote over Kim (36%) with 53% of precincts reporting.
Mundelein attorney Kathy Salvi has a substantial lead in the crowded GOP race to face Illinois incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth in November.
Peggy Hubbard, a retired law enforcement officer from Belleville, is a distant second so far with 21% of the vote to Salvi’s 34%. The race also includes Matt Dubiel, a Naperville radio executive, with 12 percent of the vote. Salvi has quite a fundraising hill to climb ahead of the Nov. 8 election. According to Federal Election Commission reports from earlier this month, Salvi has $73,869 in her campaign coffers compared to the more than $7.6 million for Duckworth
Issues voters are thinking about heading into the polls range across a variety of topics.
Abortion access is an issue that Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton raised over the weekend while protesting the U.S. Supreme Court ruling returning the issue of abortion back to the states.
“Yes, I’m angry that a far-right extremist Supreme Court can turn back the clock on women’s rights, relegating us to second class citizens, telling us our bodies are not our own,” Stratton said.
Illinois has among the most liberal abortion policies in the U.S.
At a Trump rally near Quincy this weekend, Carthage voter Larry Foulk said the economy is top of mind for him.
“We need to get all Republicans in there and get the Democrats out of there, because they’re just bringing our country down,” Foulk said. “We were so high up two years ago and we’re just going down the sewer hole right now.”
Voter turnout will be known before the end of the night.
Despite some high profile races including a nasty, expensive campaign in the GOP race for governor, early voting and mail-in voting numbers have been relatively low across Illinois. The primary is being held three months later than usual, and that may be contributing to the lack of interest from some voters.
If other states are any indication, the vote-by-mail wave may be diminishing. After tens of millions of people opted for mail ballots during the pandemic, voters in early primary states like Indiana and Ohio returned in droves to in-person voting this year.
Earlier Tuesday, the Illinois State Board of Elections reported about 338,000 voters requested mail-in ballots, with about 171,500 being returned, a rate of 51%. Nearly 284,000 others voted early at select locations throughout the state.