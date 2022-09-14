(The Center Square) – GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey criticized incumbent Gov.J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials Wednesday for their handling of crime.
Bailey, who won the GOP primary in June, and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel, shared their ideas for fixing crime in Chicago and throughout the state.
The gubernatorial hopeful said that if elected, he would stop the high rate of violence happening throughout the state.
"Those affected by the senseless shootings in Washington Park, in Garfield Park, and the families of the more than 500 people that have been killed in Chicago this year. I want you to know that I am fighting to end this bloodshed," Bailey said.
Bailey addressed Pritzker directly and vowed to make changes if elected.
"J.B., how many more Black families have to mourn before you recognize that Black lives really do matter," Bailey said. "How many parents need to pick out caskets when they should be picking out clothes for school? My friends, it does not have to be this way."
Bailey said he was in Chicago to speak for the people that currently do not have a voice with the city's leadership.
"J.B. Pritzker, where are you at? [Mayor] Lori Lightfoot, where are you at? [State's Attorney] Kim Foxx, where are you at? There is a problem here, and these people need a voice." Bailey said.
According to Chicago Police statistics, crime has increased by 38% over the past year.
The gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 8, with early voting beginning on Sept. 29.