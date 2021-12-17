(The Center Square) – Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022.
White said it will be the final extension. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.
“During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” White said in a statement. “This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities.”
State law allows the Secretary of State’s office to extend driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.