(The Center Square) – School districts across Illinois are releasing plans for the upcoming school year and the differences are apparent from district to district.
The Illinois State Board of Education issued guidance for all 852 school districts to follow, but said each would be responsible for developing its own specific plan. The rules include a requirement for all students and staff to wear face coverings, social distancing whenever possible, and gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.
Unit 5 in Normal announced the only students allowed to attend in-class instruction Monday through Friday will be those in kindergarten through fifth grade, while grades 6 through 12 will attend two days a week.
Peoria schools plan to implement a staggered schedule with students alternating on a 2-day schedule and Friday being a remote learning day for the entire district. Health Department Director Monica Hendrickson said with the virus still making an impact, no plan is foolproof.
“It is not going to be zero risk and it’s not going to be perfect, but everyone’s intention is that we try to keep our community as healthy and safe as we possibly can,” Hendrickson said.
The Bloomington school district is giving parents until Aug. 4 to decide if their children will attend school in person or remotely for the fall semester.
One of Illinois’ largest school districts plans to start instruction entirely online. U-46 in Elgin said remote instruction will last until at least Oct. 9, then a hybrid model of learning will follow.
A recent survey of parents in Unit 5 in Normal who were not sending their children back to school said they were most concerned about exposing them to COVID-19. The second most common reason was the mask requirement.
Ben Schwarm, the deputy executive director for the Illinois Association of School Boards, said hybrid plans that offer a combination of in-person and online instruction seem to be the most popular for districts. He said the health of students and staff is paramount.
“Stay within those safety protocols that are out there, because safety and health is the No. 1 concern and I know is it for our school board members as well,” he said.