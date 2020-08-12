(The Center Square) – The list of Illinois school districts planning to start the school year with all remote learning continues to grow and some are making preparations down to the last details, including dress codes for online classes.
Springfield Public Schools officials said they hope students approach online classes the same way they would attending classes in person and that means no pajamas.
“The expectation is that the dress code is upheld,” said Jason Wind, director of school support for the Springfield district. “We don’t need students in pajamas and all those other things while on their Zoom conferences.”
The district's dress code also bars sunglasses, hoods and bandannas. Some parents have taken to the internet to support the dress code decision while others have questioned it.
Barry Reilly, the Bloomington Superintendent of Schools, said his district's focus is on teaching and learning, but students are expected to dress appropriately.
"Inappropriate dress will be addressed on a case by case basis," he said. "Depending on the learning activity, the teacher may not see the entire outfit worn by a student as the camera will likely be focused on the shoulders on up."
Andrea Markert, principal at University High in Normal, said students need to follow the expectations of the U-High handbook.
“They can be in their pajamas, as long as they are covered and as long as it is appropriate.,” she said. “No references to anything that isn’t allowed at school.”
Most students in Illinois will be learning remotely this fall, according to results from an Illinois State Board of Education survey.
A survey of the state's more than 850 school districts by the Illinois State Board of Education found most of the districts, or 319, plan to offer a blended model. Those districts cover more than 525,000 students. About 200 districts serving 153,000 students will be doing in-person instruction. About 150 districts serving about 921,000 students will offer only remote instruction.
Some of those plans could change as districts get closer to their start date.