(The Center Square) – A planned expansion of a scholarship program would give high school students in Rockford a chance to earn free tuition at Northern Illinois University.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara wants the City Council to approve a $1.5 million annual investment in the not-for-profit Rockford Promise organization. The group already works to fund scholarships to two nearby schools.
Students who live inside city limits, attend a Rockford public school for all four years of high school, and graduate with a cumulative 3.0 grade point average would be eligible.
There is no household income restriction for the award.
“This means that every single child in our community has the opportunity to further their education by reducing the greatest barrier many of our students have, which is a financial barrier,” McNamara said.
McNamara said he is excited about the message the investment will send to youth in the community and what it could mean for the city as a whole.
“We'll see increased property values,” McNamara said. “We'll see new people moving to our community. We'll be able to help attract and retain talent. And if you look at the stats across the board, education is directly linked to lower crime rates. Education is directly linked to stronger and more stable neighborhoods and education is directly linked to a stronger economy.”
The Rockford City Council, Rockford School Board and leaders of Rockford Promise must approve the proposal. The city plans to tap a portion of future casino revenue to pay for the expansion.
“We told our citizens when we approved that, that we were going to do something transformational with those dollars,” McNamara said. “And I don't know anything more transformational than investing in our youth, our greatest asset, improving our public schools, and using a brand new economic incentive tool.”
Dr. Tasha Davis, executive director of Rockford Promise, said the partnership with NIU is a big step in fulfilling the organization’s mission to offer scholarships to all eligible students in the school district.
“Right now, Rockford Promise is on route to be one of the biggest promise programs there is in the country, if we continue with our expansions and partnerships,” Davis said.
Over the past few years, Rockford Promise has funded the education of about 150 students at Rock Valley College and Rockford University through private donations.
Plans are for those programs to continue.
“I think [NIU] complements diversity in education and gives Rockford students an option between the local community college, where you can learn trades and enhance your scholarly skills, and then our local university at Rockford University, and now expanding out to a public university,” Davis said.
Officials hope to roll out the program at the beginning of the next school year.
McNamara says the continued wait for the Illinois Gaming Board to approve a casino license for the city won’t postpone the rollout of the program.
“Right now we have a fund balance about $6 million over our reserve policy,” McNamara said. “What we would do is an internal loan from our fund reserve policy to pay for this, and it would be paid back as casino revenues come in.”
A parent or guardian must continue to live within the city while the child is in college, but there is no mandate that the student return to live or work in Rockford after graduation.
“To me, this provides our young people a sense of belonging,” McNamara said. “That number one, they do belong here in our community and that we're investing in them. And two, I think it provides our young people hope.”