(The Center Square) – Sangamon County judges have been busy this week dealing with challenges to COVID-19 regulations and the governor’s authority to issue continued proclamations.
On Monday, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grishow ruled against a challenge of public health guidelines being imposed on local school districts.
“Judgement is entered in favor of the Governor and State Agencies,” the court docket raid from Monday’s hearing where attorney Thomas DeVore was arguing on behalf of Hutsonville schools opposing the governor’s mandates on schools.
“The Governor has the constitutional and statutory authority during a health crisis to require schools to follow the health guidance issued by state agencies. The Court finds as follows: The Governor lawfully issued [Executive Order]5, EO40, EO44 and all subsequent Executive Orders; IDPH and ISBE lawfully issued Guidance; and the schools and their officers and employees, agents and persons acting in concert with them are not exempt from public health measures required under the executive orders.”
DeVore said he has 30 days to appeal.
Tuesday, a different judge, consolidated a lawsuit several Springfield bars and restaurants filed against the governor and public health officials with other cases of businesses challenging the governor’s orders.
Judge Gail Noll on Tuesday combined the case brought by several Springfield restaurants and bars with cases where DeVore is the lead counsel.
No date had been set for the next hearing on the consolidated cases as of Tuesday, but plaintiffs have said they’ll take their challenge of the governor’s orders all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court.