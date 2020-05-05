(The Center Square) – Salons and barbershops will have to wait to open to the public under the new plan released by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to open the state’s economy in phases by region amid the COVID-19 crisis, but one salon owner said being relegated to selling products curbside or online isn’t sustainable.
Jessica Kocurek, owner of Willow and Birch Salon in Springfield, employed 25 people and before the shutdown would see up to 60 clients a day. She said the salon closed before the state ordered businesses deemed nonessential to close on March 21. Since then, the salon has transitioned to online sales of certain products. But Kocurek said that’s not sustainable.
“Our sales are down, even though our curbside and online sales are doing very well, we’re down about 80 percent, so it’s not sustainable in the long term,” she said. “We’re able to pay our utilities with the Paycheck Protection Program [loan] and our rent, but we can’t be profitable with an online business with a 90,000-square-foot building.”
Under the governor’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, salons could reopen in certain regions in Phase 3, but that’s only after 28 days of no increases of COVID -19cases at regional hospitals. Most of the state is in Phase 2.
Kocurek said it will get more difficult if the salon can’t open by June 1, and the toll isn’t just economic.
“I think the mental toll that it takes when you’re out of your routine, you have no plan as to what the future is going to hold and you're without a choice thrust into this new life and new daily routine that isn’t one,” she said.