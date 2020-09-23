(The Center Square) – Illinois’ chances of balancing its state budget without additional borrowing or a “sizable increase” in the state’s bill backlog “are looking slimmer as congressional agreement on further federal assistance remains elusive,” analysts for credit rating agency S&P wrote in a new report.
Illinois’ rating from S&P Global Ratings is BBB- with a negative outlook. That’s one notch above speculative status, sometimes called junk bond status or non-investment grade. If the state's credit rating slips further, it will cost the state – and taxpayers – more when the state issue debt.
“We expect that Illinois will enact some budget cuts in fiscal 2021, but these will not likely be timely enough or sufficient to address the entire budget gap,” the S&P report said.
In a bulletin Wednesday, the rating agency said Illinois’ $5 billion “placeholder” in its annual budget is based on federal assistance that hasn’t materialized. The bulletin also said the projected $1.3 billion projected increased taxes from changing the state’s flat income tax to one with higher rates on higher earners adds to the uncertainty as voters have yet to vote on the measure.
"Speculative revenues account for nearly 15% of Illinois' fiscal 2021 budget," the bulletin said. "S&P Global Ratings expects that Illinois will likely cut spending if there is no further federal assistance by the end of September."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said cuts may be coming by as much as 15 percent across-the-board. A memo from the governor’s Office of Management and Budget told state agencies to find 5 percent reserves this year and 10 percent next year.
“All such actions would likely have negative downstream effects on the state's economy and revenues, and could limit its flexibility to make additional cuts in out-years,” the S&P bulletin said.
Illinois’ backlog of bills is more than $7.6 billion which excludes $2.25 billion in short-term borrowing the state is required to repay, S&P noted.
“As spending continues at budgeted levels without federal funding, the state's cash deficit will continue to grow,” S&P said. “While the practical limits of Illinois' bill backlog are unclear ... we think it is likely that Illinois will issue bonds or again borrow ... to meet cash requirements.”
“The magnitude of the current budget gap and reliance on one-time measures make us question Illinois' ability to achieve structural balance in a reasonable time,” the bulletin said. “Even if Illinois receives federal aid in fiscal 2021, we expect that it will face challenging budget gaps beyond the current fiscal year. Before the pandemic, the state faced large budget gaps as a result of slow economic growth, weak demographics, rising fixed costs, and carried-over deficits.”
The report also highlighted the state’s large pension debt being among the lowest-funded in the nation, other borrowing for growing unemployment claims, and an unlikely recovery of pre-pandemic revenue levels in the near term.
“The lack of additional federal stimulus increases the likelihood of a worse economic outcome,” the report said. “Furthermore, potential layoffs at state and local government levels could contribute to a lasting drag on Illinois' economy.”
“With the need for additional borrowing, an elevated bill backlog, and lingering substantial structural imbalance, Illinois could exhibit further characteristics of a non-investment-grade issuer,” the report said.