(The Center Square) – A committee on Tuesday allowed Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s masking and social distancing rule through the Illinois Department of Public Health, meaning businesses that fail to enforce the rules could face fines of up to $2,500.
The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules met publicly Tuesday after an hourlong pre-meeting behind closed doors.
Pritzker filed the rule Friday. It would levy fines of up to $2,500 on businesses that don't enforce rules calling for people to wear masks in places where social distancing isn't possible. Businesses that violate the rule would first be given education about it. After that, businesses would get a warning. The next complaint could lead to fines of between $75 and $2,500.
Businesses are required post signage that a mask is required, ensure to the greatest possible extent that employees wear a mask, if feasible to provide masks to customers and to ask customers to wear a mask, the governor’s office told the committee on Tuesday.
If a customer refuses to wear a mask because of a medical issue, “we do not expect a business to dig deeper into that,” said Pritzker's legal counsel Ann Spillane.
“The way people are receiving this in the real world, ‘if someone comes to my business and they don’t follow the instruction I give them on the door and they don’t follow the instructions, I could be held liable and if this happens repeatedly with an ambitious health department employee that I could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor as a business,’” said state Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego.
“The rule itself only places obligation on the business level,” Spillane said. “An individual cannot be prosecuted because they didn’t violate anything.”
“There is no ability to cite them for a misdemeanor in this rule,” Spillane said, noting this gives authorities something to point to as a rule to be followed.
The rule also gives local health departments and law enforcement across the state the authority to address groups that are over 50 people if they’re not socially distancing and wearing masks, the governor’s office said.
Another element of the rule is having 50 percent occupancy or certain occupancy per square feet.
“Potentially that standard was confusing, how does that work, the recommendation was to stick with a more across the board 50 people or 50 percent … of capacity,” Spillane said. “We tried to stick with clearer baselines.”
“The business can only control their efforts. There will be customers who won’t comply,” Spillane said. “One hundred percent success is not expected.”
Some members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules raised concerns that violations of the rule could still lead to a misdemeanor.
“Where you were with the first rule and where you are now, this is much better,” said state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris. “But I mean, let’s be fair here, we haven’t even bent the curve at that point. Numbers were still going high and it was a huge emergency concern back in May … but there was no legislation that was brought [by the Pritzker administration].”
“The rule approach was what was expected when dealing with a disease-by-disease approach,” Spillane said.
One lawmaker criticized an aspect of the rule, saying it creates a new enforcement mechanism beyond what’s allowed in state law.
“We do not see that this is an an attempt to get around isolation, quarantine, closure [laws], this is an enforcement that is allowed,” Spillane said.
“You and I will agree to disagree,” said state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo. "We have tons of laws where the legislature has set penalties, some criminal and some civil, but is it your position that an administration ... can take those penalties and say 'well, they're just not going to apply to a certain class of defendants."
"I don't think that," Spillane said. "You have a statute that says every violation of the DPH rule is a misdemeanor. What I'm saying is that DPH can draft a rule based on disease ... and I think that's acceptable."
Schimpf said the legislature should take up the issue.
"Passing an administrative rule is not going to get people to wear a mask," Schimpf said. He urged for there to be a special session to deal with the issue.
The emergency rule will be in place for 180 days.
State Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, said the rule is different from what Pritzker proposed in May.
He said that rule was opposed “universally, largely because of the allowing to jail someone who violates the rule.” He thanked the administration and department for removing that from the rule and for allowing a graduated approach to enforcement.
Republicans motioned to suspend the rule. They said it was a major deviation from state law and something that must be addressed by the legislature.
Another rule Joint Committee on Administrative Rules allowed through dealt with how the state will disperse millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds already released to the state that is meant for local economic stability payments to businesses.
“It is unfortunate that the state has chosen its own bureaucracy over the betterment of its communities, by disallowing local governments from using their allotted CARES Act funds in full compliance with federal guidelines,” Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole said. “And it is untimely in that the state continues to withhold millions of federal dollars that were intended to aid suffering local governments, aid that was enacted by Congress and the President almost five months ago, on March 27.”
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association also opposes the rule.
"We are disappointed the administrative rule was not stopped. Contrary to the false narrative peddled by the administration in recent days, retailers have never been against masks. In fact, the retail industry helped develop many of the safety guidelines put in place by the state, including the use of face coverings in public," Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said in a statement. "Instead of cooperation and collaboration, the Administration chose politics and confrontation in developing this rule, abandoning the partnership with retailers that has helped guide our state through this pandemic. While the Administration preaches the importance of individuals wearing face coverings, they are clearly not interested in taking responsibility for their own orders. Instead, they are exporting their enforcement responsibilities to others and playing politics with the pandemic. Make no mistake: Their actions have once again put retailers and their employees in harm's way."
Pritzker said the rule was commonsense.
"The vast majority of our communities and business owners are doing what’s right," the governor said in a statement. "Working alongside these partners, these rules will provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued and will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won’t take our state backward. These rules will ensure that there is a commonsense way to enforce public health guidelines with an emphasis on education first so that Illinois can continue to make substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19."