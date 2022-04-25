(The Center Square) – Retired teachers can work more hours in the classroom without impacting their pension benefits under a measure signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The legislation was filed by state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville, and would allow retired teachers to return to the classroom for 140 days or 700 paid hours, without having to temporarily stop receiving their pension benefits. That's up from 120 paid days or 600 paid hours in each school year. Pritzker signed the bill into law last week.
According to a survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, 90% of Illinois schools are currently experiencing staffing shortages.
State Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, is a co-sponsor of the bill and said that this is one of many bills designed to help fix the teacher shortage problem.
"This is a measure to help deal with our teacher shortage right now," Martwick said. "This is part of several bills that have already been passed."
House Bill 5472 is similar to the legislation that was filed earlier this year by state Sen. Napolean Harris, D-Harvey. Harris' bill has the same language but the bill varies with the length of time. His legislation did not pass but Harris explained that the teacher shortage is beginning to affect students.
“The ongoing teacher shortage is affecting our children, but allowing retired teachers to bring their expertise back to the classroom for longer would help students thrive,” Harris said.
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, agreed with Harris.
"We are beginning to hear from school districts that say we need additional teachers to be able to accommodate the in-person school learning," Lightford said.
The law, effective immediately, provides that during the period between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, an additional 20 paid days or 100 paid hours shall be added to a provision that authorizes an annuitant to accept employment for a certain number of paid days or paid hours as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status.
Lawmakers didn't discuss how much the move would cost taxpayers from paying retired teachers for in-class work on top of their pensions.