(The Center Square) – Retailers are cleaning up after a night of looting on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile retail district.
The looting was in response to a police-involved shooting, according to media outlets.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration said downtown access would be restricted, calling the looting "abject criminal behavior" and was not "legitimate First Amendment speech."
"There have to be consequences," Lightfoot said.
The Chicago Police Department said officers are committed to working 12-hours shifts to address the unrest.
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said it's time to call in the National Guard.
"Once again, Illinois government has failed to protect its residents and businesses," Durkin said in a statement. "It is time to bring in the National Guard and accept any and all federal assistance to stop the chaos that is destroying our state. No more excuses. No more failures.”
NAACP Illinois State President Teresa Hailey said continued dialog and transparency are needed between law enforcement and the communities they serve. She also said the community needs to hold looters accountable by turning them in.