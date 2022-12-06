(The Center Square) – Shoppers continue their holiday spending as retailers seek to improve their bottom line heading to the end of the year.
Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said the day after Thanksgiving has always been important, but things are evolving.
“Historically it was called Black Friday because it was the day at which retailers went into the black over the year, the rest of the year they had operated in the red,” Karr told The Center Square. “Obviously that doesn’t quite hold true, but the moniker has stuck. People started their Christmas shopping earlier. Retailers started offering discounts earlier this year than ever before.”
Karr said he’s hearing healthy activity across his membership.
“Obviously we encourage shoppers to shop and they are turning out,” Karr said. “They turned out in record numbers over the Black Friday weekend following Thanksgiving and it appears they continue to shop.”
Projections differ on how strong of a shopping season this year will be. Karr said the indication is that there will be between 5% to 8% higher numbers than the previous year, not because of inflation but in spite of it.
There are deals to be had.
“But I would also encourage shoppers to take advantage of when they see them,” Karr said. “The days that we had several years ago where you waited things out for things to get steeper are probably gone. That’s just not the way it’s gonna work, nor has it worked the last several years.”
After the last two-plus years of COVID-19, Karr said this holiday shopping season is crucial for retailers and they’re meeting consumers’ demands.
“It’s always important. I think what was interesting is how quickly businesses, particularly retailers and small retailers, pivoted to providing alternatives to consumers both curbside and delivery through online options,” Karr said. “Consumers want all of those options. They want all of the above and retailers are providing all of those above options.”