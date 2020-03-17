(The Center Square) — Illinois voters, by a wide margin, endorsed former vice president Joe Biden in a tense primary election marred by worries about the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that’s so far killed one and sickened dozens across the state.
“Thank you, Illinois!” Biden tweeted early on as the news came in that he had bested Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
With polls closed and a majority reporting, Biden drew nearly 60 percent of the vote compared to 36 percent for Sanders.
Biden used Sanders’ own far-left rhetoric against him in recent campaign appearances, saying voters want “People want results, not revolution,” a nod to the centrist wing of the Democratic party and its rejection of a number of democratic socialist platform issues.
In a Facebook video posted after both Florida and Illinois went his way, Biden urged people to get past politics and come together in the fight against COVID-19.
“It’s moments like these we need to put politics aside and work together as Americans,” he said.
In the other statewide Illinois race, three-term Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran bested Peggy Hubbard, Bob Marshall, Tom Tarter and Casey Chlebek in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate. Curran will face long-time U.S. Senate mainstay Dick Durbin, the Springfield Democrat who is seeking his fifth term.
“It was an act of bravery on some level just to get out to the polling places knowing that the coronavirus is with us,” Curran said in a Facebook video posted Tuesday night.
Durbin ran unopposed.