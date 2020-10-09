(The Center Square) – Businesses in Region 4 of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker unilateral COVID-19 plan will be able to open for indoor service, with limits. Restrictions prohibiting indoor bar and restaurant service in the Metro East St. Louis region are being relaxed.
Pritzker announced the restrictions weeks ago because the region had a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 8 percent.
Area legislators said the positivity rate, or the rate of positive COVID-19 tests per total tests administered, was the wrong metric to use because it’s incomplete data.
But those restrictions are set to be relaxed Friday evening, the governor’s office said, because the region’s positivity rate is now under 6.5 percent.
“All of this takes place in a landscape where Illinois is continuously increasing our ability to test for and monitor this virus: we are now pushing an average of nearly 60,000 tests a day – and we surpassed 6 million tests to date,” Pritzker said. “There is testing available to you if you need it. If you were potentially in contact with a COVID-19 case, if you’re feeling unwell, or if you just want to check-in, you are able to get a test at no cost.”
The Phase 4 guidelines for restaurants and bars includes allowing indoor dining for parties of up to ten, but with capacity limits and social distancing and other measures officials say are meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, said he was thankful businesses in his district will be able to operate at higher capacity.
“I do not believe these restrictions should have been enacted on the region in the first place because they were based on the wrong metric, which itself was based on flawed and incomplete data,” Schimpf said. “Moving forward, I continue to urge the Governor to focus on regional hospitalization rates, which are a much more accurate assessment of the actual COVID-19 situation.”
Schimpf said he’s hopeful many recently-lost jobs return to the area.
Meanwhile, in Region 1 of the governor’s plan, which is the most northwestern part of the state is still under restrictions. The governor’s office said the area continues to report a positivity rate above 8 percent.
Statewide, Illinois had more than 36,000 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment claims last week.
That’s more than 6,600 more than the week before, and a larger increase than any other state saw from the week before.