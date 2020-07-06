(The Center Square) – Illinois communities can still apply for grant money through the state’s Restore, Reinvest and Renew program, or R3.
A portion of the tax revenue generated by the sale of recreational marijuana goes toward the program, which provides funds to communities hit hard with drug problems.
Quinn Rallins, director of the Justice, Equity and Opportunity Initiative for the Lieutenant Governor’s office, said the grants can be used for youth development, civil legal aid, violence prevention and economic development.
“The organizations decide what works for their community in terms of the problems to fix and they are trying to address,” he said.
The communities that are eligible for R3 funding were identified in part by their rates of gun injuries, child poverty, unemployment and incarceration. Local governments, nonprofit organizations, businesses and other community associations may apply for the grants.
A bipartisan R3 board will make funding decisions. The R3 board consists of the Lieutenant Governor, state agency leaders, and lawmakers.
The deadline to apply is July 20. Information can be found at www.r3.illinois.gov.